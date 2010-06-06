QCCCC 05-18-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Agenda
- 4. Administrative Reports
4.1. Secretary
4.1.1. Approval of the January 19, 2023 commission regular meeting minutes.
- 4.2. Treasurer
4.2.1. December, January, February, March Financial Reports
- 4.3. Executive Director
- 4.4. Commission Organizational Items
- 5. General Business
5.1. 2022 Audit
- 5.2. 5-Year Capital Plan Update
- 5.3. 2023 Operating Budget Amendment
- 5.4. Capital Request – Parking Lot Mill/Overlay
- 5.5. Capital Request – HVAC
- 5.6. Capital Request – Computer Workstations
- 5.7. Capital Request – Web Site
- 5.8. Other
- 6. Adjourn