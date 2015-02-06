QCCCC 01-20-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Agenda
- 4. Administrative Reports
4.1. Secretary
4.1.1. Approval of the November 18, 2021 commission meeting minutes.
- 4.2. Treasurer
4.2.1. October and November Financial Reports
- 4.3. Executive Director
- 4.4. Commission Organization Items
- 5. General Business
5.1. Designate depository
- 5.2. 2022 Operating Budget Amendment
- 5.3. Technology Projects 2022 Outlook
- 5.4. Capital Request – City Hall Meeting Equipment Replacement
- 5.5. Strategic Plan 2021 Achievements
- 5.6. Other
- 6. Adjourn