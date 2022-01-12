Ramsey Planning Commission 12-01-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Home Occupation Permit for Sewer Works at 17725 Nowthen Blvd NW
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Gile Addition Sketch Plan and Preliminary Plat - 15710 St. Francis Blvd. NW
- 7. Commission Business
7.1. Consider Sketch Plan for Parkside Townhomes (Project No. 22-143); Case of COR at Ramsey LLC
- 7.2. Presbyterian Homes (Senior Housing Partners)/Lord of Life Church site - 14501 Nowthen Blvd. NW.
- 7.3. Adopt the 2023 Meeting and Application Calendar
- 7.4. Zoning Code Update Discussion - Lighting
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment