Tenth Judicial District Judge Stephen Halsey and Judge Elizabeth Strand host this program that takes a close look at the many facets of the judicial system. They interview other judges, attorneys, police officials and others to inform our viewers about the laws in our state.
Current Episode
District Court - Episode #102
Previous Episodes
District Court - Episode #102 - Watch
District Court - Episode #101 - Watch
District Court - Episode #100 - Watch
District Court Show Episode #99 - January 2017 - Watch
District Court Show Episode #98 - December 2016 - Watch
District Court Show Episode #97 - November 2016 - Watch
District Court Show Episode #96 - October 2016 - Watch
The District Court Show - June 2016 - Watch
The District Court Show - May 2016 - Watch
The District Court Show - March 2016 - Watch
The District Court Show - February 2016 - Watch
The District Court Show - December 2015 - Watch
The District Court Show - November 2015 - Watch
The District Court Show - October 2015 - Watch
The District Court Show - June 2015 - Watch
The District Court Show - January 2016 - Watch