Ramsey Planning Commission 10-27-2022

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Sketch Plan, Preliminary Plat, and Variance to Minimum Lot Size for Cedar Acres (Project #22-136); Case of Tom Dehn
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for an Interim Use Permit to Allow Open and Outside Storage on a Portion of the Property Located at 9525 156th Avenue NW (Project No. 22-138); Case of Name Brand Self Storage Ramsey LLC
- 7. Commission Business
7.1. Discuss the Zoning Code update pertaining to business districts.
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment