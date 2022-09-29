Ramsey Planning Commission 09-29-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. Public Hearing - Consider a Code Amendment Pertaining to Mobile Food Units (food trucks)
- 7. Commission Business
7.1. Conditional use permit for iDigital for a digital billboard at the northwest corner of Riverdale Drive and Traprock St. NW.
- 7.2. Discuss Eliminating Zoning Permits
- 7.3. Overview of Abatement Regulations and Process
- 7.4. Discuss the relationship between the Comprehensive Plan's Land Use and the Zoning Code's Zoning Districts and provide direction on Zoning Code districts.
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment