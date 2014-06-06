Ramsey Planning Commission 09-28-2023

Loading the player...
- Call to Order
- Pledge of Allegiance
- Citizen Input
- Approval of Agenda
- Consent Agenda
- PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Conditional Use Permit and Variance Related to a Proposed Addition of a Carport to a Detached Accessory Building (Project No. 23-112); Case of Jay and Carol McDonald
- PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Site Plan and Conditional Use Permit from Dehn Oil at 6651 141st Avenue NW
- Consider Sketch Plan for a Proposed Single-Family Residential Development East of Nowthen Boulevard and South of Brookside Elementary School (Project No. 23-111); Case of Lennar
- Review and Adopt 2024 Planning Commission Meeting Calendar
- Commission/Staff Input