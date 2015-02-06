Ramsey Planning Commission 08-25-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Conditional Use Permit to Exceed Allowable Square Footage for Detached Accessory Buildings at 15410 Nutria Street (Project No. 22-131); Case of Brady Doble
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Site Plan and Conditional Use Permit for Lil Explorers at 14725 Ramsey Blvd NW
- 6.3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider an Interim Use Permit (IUP) for 14700 Armstrong Blvd. NW.
- 6.4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Site Plan and Conditional Use Permit for Blue Line Collision at 6710 Highway 10 NW
- 6.5. PUBLIC HEARING: Conditional use permit for iDigital for a digital billboard at the northwest corner of Riverdale Drive and Traprock St. NW.
- 7. Commission Business
7.1. Discuss the relationship between the Comprehensive Plan's Land Use and the Zoning Code's Zoning Districts and provide direction on Zoning Code districts.
- 7.2. Discuss Eliminating Zoning Permits
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment