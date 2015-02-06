Ramsey Planning Commission 07-28-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing6.
1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Home Occupation Permit and Conditional Use Permit for Your Computer Hero at 5435 180th Ln NW (Project 22-127)
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a request for a Sketch Plan, Conditional Use Permit, Zoning Map Amendment, Site Plan, Final Plat, and Comprehensive Plan Amendment approval for Green Valley Greenhouse to expand the commercial greenhouses on the properties generally located south of Green Valley Rd. NW and east of Nowthen Blvd. NW.
- 6.3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Site Plan for Water Treatment Plant (Project No. 22-104); Case of City of Ramsey
- 6.4. PUBLIC HEARING: An ordinance amending Section 117-57 (Nonconforming Structures and Land Use) to establish legal nonconformities resulting from a public action.
- 7. Commission Business
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment