Ramsey Planning Commission 04-28-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Commission Business
6.1. Appoint Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of the Planning Commission
- 7. Public Hearing
7.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Home Occupation Permit at 6131 Green Valley Rd NW (Project No. 22-118); Case of J. Hill Container Company
- 7.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for an Amended Conditional Use Permit to Expand an Existing Natural Gas Substation at 7607 173rd Ave NW (Project No. 22-119); Case of CenterPoint Energy
- 7.3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Resolution #22-083 Approving a Variance for 16165 Olivine St NW (Project 22-115); Case of Charles Hansen
- 7.4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Conditional Use Permit to Exceed Accessory Building Square Footage Allotment at 18055 Saint Francis Blvd NW (Project No. 22-114); Case of Trevor and Ashley Nordick
- 7.5. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for a Conditional Use Permit for an Oversized Accessory Building at 16501 Jarvis St NW (Project No. 22-113); Case of Allen Skogquist
- 8. Commission/Staff Input