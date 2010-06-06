Ramsey Planning Commission 04-27-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Commission Business
6.1. Appoint Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of the Planning Commission
- 7. Public Hearing
7.1. Consider Site Plan for Proposed Building Expansion at 7150 143rd Avenue NW (Project No. 23-100); Case of Soderholm & Associates
- 7.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Preliminary Plat and Site Plan for Home2Suites Hotel (Project 23-102)
- 7.3. Ferrellgas - Site Plan Review for a new structure and site improvements at 7255 HWY 10 NW
- 7.4. Zoning Code Update Check-In
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment