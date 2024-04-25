Ramsey Planning Commission 04-25-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Commission Business
6.1. Appoint Chairperson and Vice Chairperson of the Planning Commission
- 7. Public Hearing
7.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Zoning Amendment for Donna Farms
- 7.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Sketch Plan and Related Variances for a Proposed Minor Plat of Pearson Place 2nd Addition at the Southwest Corner of Riverdale Drive and Highway 10 (Project No. 24-100); Case of John Dobbs
- 7.3. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Zoning Amendment, Site Plan, and Variance to Height Regulations in the COR Framework for Norhart Ramsey at 7975 and 7979 Sunwood Drive NW
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment