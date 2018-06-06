Ramsey Planning Commission 01-25-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Pledge of Allegiance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING - DeeAnn Deiss Variance and Sketch Plan - 15321 Hematite St. NW
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Preliminary Plat, Final Plat, and Variance Related to Impervious Surfacing Regulations in the Rum River Wild & Scenic Overlay District for Lightbridge Academy
- 6.3. PUBLIC HEARING - Connexus Energy - Rezone a Portion of the Ramsey Landfill from I-1 to CL Northwest of Sunwood Drive and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW.
- 6.4. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider a Preliminary Plat and Site Plan for Waterfront Village - Centra Homes
- 7. Commission Business
- 8. Commission/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment