Ramsey Park and Recreation 04-13-2023

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
- 1. Park and Recreation Commission meeting dated February 9, 2023
5. Commission Business
5.1. Initiate Playground Development for Neighborhood Park in the Riverstone South Subdivision
- 5.2. Consider Park and Recreation 2023 Outdoor Meeting Schedule
- 5.3. Nominate Chair and Vice-Chairperson of the Park and Recreation Commission
- 6. Commission/Staff Input
6.1. Commission/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment