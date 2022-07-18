Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 07-18-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
- 5. Policy Board Business
5.1. Consider Request for a Comprehensive Plan Amendment to Rearrange Areas Guided Low and Medium Density Residential (Project No. 22-126); Case of Green Valley Greenhouse
- 5.2. Consider Natural Resources Aspects Related to the Proposed Water Treatment Facility (Project No. 22-104); Case of City of Ramsey
- 5.3. 2023 Recycling Activities
- 6. Board/Staff Input
Summary of Rain Barrel/Compost Distribution Event
- 7. Adjournment