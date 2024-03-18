Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 03-18-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minutes
- 5. Policy Board Business
5.1. Appoint Chairperson and Vice Chairperson
- 5.2. Consider the Natural Resources Aspects Associated with a Site Plan and Conditional Use Permit for Complete Auto Service (Project No. 24-102); Case of Classic Construction, Inc.
- 5.3. Consider Natural Resources Aspects of a Site Plan and Final Plat for The Catholic Church of Saint Katharine Drexel (Project No. 24-103); Case of Saint Katharine Drexel
- 5.4. Consider Natural Resources Aspects of Site Plan for Norhart Mixed Use Apartment Complex (Project No. 24-104); Case of Norhart Architecture LLC
- 5.5. Consider the Natural Resources Aspects of the Site Plan and Preliminary Plat for Haviland Fields (Project No. 24-101); Case of Presbyterian Homes Housing and Assisted Living, Inc.
- 5.6. Consider Opportunity to Re-Apply for Funding through the Metropolitan Council's Water Efficiency Grant Program
- 6. Board/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment