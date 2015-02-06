Ramsey Environmental Policy Board 02-28-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Citizen Input
- 3. Approve Agenda
- 4. Approve Minnutes
1. Approve Meeting Minutes Dated December 13, 2021
- 5. Policy Board Business
1. Consider Request for Sketch Plan, Zoning Amendment, and Comprehensive Plan Amendment Related to a Proposed Second School Campus for PACT Charter School on the Property Located at 7633 161st Ave NW (Project No. 22-107); Case of PACT Charter School
2. Consider Opportunity to Re-Apply for Funding through the Metropolitan Council's Water Efficiency Grant Program
3. Compost Bin and Rain Barrel Sale Update
- 6. Board/Staff Input
- 7. Adjournment