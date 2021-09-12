Ramsey Economic Development Authority 12-09-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
- 4. EDA Business
4.1. Consider Second Amendment to Purchase Agreement for Outlot B, COR Stone Brook Academy; Case of Stories Foundation
- 4.2. Consider Options Regarding Purchase Agreement for Lot 4, Block 1, Riverside West; Case of Windows and Doors USA LLC (Portions of meeting could be closed to the public)
- 4.3. West Armstrong Redevelopment Area Update and Approval of Topographic Survey
- 5. Member/Staff Input
- 6. Adjournment