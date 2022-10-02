Ramsey Economic Development Authority 02-10-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Approve Agenda
- 3. Approve Minutes
- 4. EDA Business
4.1. Consider Purchase Agreement and right of Re-Entry Agreement for Lot 4, Block 1, Riverside West; Case of Reliable Holdings, LLC (Portions may be closed to the public)
- 4.2. Consider Recommendation of Lease Structure for Dynamic Display Billboard with iDigital Media
- 4.3. Anoka Area Chamber of Commerce: Manufacture Cohort: 2021-2022 Renewal
- 4.4. Consider Creation of an Economic Development Facebook Page
- 5. Member/Staff Input
5.1. Receive Update on Parcel 46 Development Status
- 6. Adjournment