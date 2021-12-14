Ramsey City Council 12-14-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING - Adopt Resolution #21-338 Adopting the City's 2022-2031 Capital Improvement Plan (CIP)
- 6.2. Public Hearing on 2022 Tax Levies and General Fund Budget
• Adopt Resolution #21-339 Adopting the 2021, Payable 2022 Municipal Tax Levy
• Adopt Resolution #21-340 Adopting the 2022 General Fund Budget
• Adopt Resolution #21-341 Adopting the 2022 Economic Development Authority (EDA) Budget
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Ordinance #21-21 Amending City Code Article XVI – Tobacco, Sections 26-749 to 26-789
7.1.A. Adopt Resolution #21-352 Approving Youth First Community of Promise Lease Agreement
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #21-312 Approving Final Plat for Riverstone South
- 7.3. Review 2021 Legislative Outcomes and 2022 Legislative Priorities
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #21-358 to Prohibit State and Federal Actors from Mandating Medical Procedures Upon Citizens Through Coercion or Force; and Providing Other Matters Related to the Subject
- 7.5. Authorization to Reclassify the Senior Planner
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment