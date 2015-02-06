Ramsey City Council 11-23-2021

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Introduce Ordinance #21-21 Amending City Code Article XVI – Tobacco, Sections 26-749 to 26-789
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Ordinance #21-24 Adopting the 2022 Schedule of Rates, Fees and Charges
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #21-334 Approving the Restoration of the 25-Year-Old Lake Itasca Boardwalk
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment