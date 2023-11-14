Ramsey City Council 11-14-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Proclamation Declaring November 25, 2023, as Small Business Saturday in the City of Ramsey
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Introduce Ordinance #23-17: 2024 Schedule of Rates, Fees and Charges
- 7.2. Adopt Ordinance #23-14 - Zoning Code Update
- 7.3. Introduce Ordinance #23-20, Amendment to Chapter 26, Licenses, Permits, and Miscellaneous Business Regulations, Article XVI. Tobacco, Division 2, Section 26-787(6)
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment