Ramsey City Council 11-09-2021

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #21-309 and Introduce Ordinance #21-23 Approving Preliminary Plat for Trott Brook Crossing; Case of Sotarra
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Consider Density Transitioning Options for North Brook Meadows (Project No. 21-131); Case of Platinum Land LLC
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #21-219 Granting a Conditional Use Permit (CUP) and Declaring Terms Agreement at 7127 Highway 10 NW; Case of Ron Touchette
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #21-314 to Approve a Private Kennel License for the Property Located at 6620 153rd Ct NW (Project 21-143); Case of Roger Vargas
- 7.4. Introduce Ordinance #21-24: 2022 Schedule of Rates, Fees and Charges
- 7.5. Elmcrest Park Entry Road
- 7.6. Update on Proposed Amendments to Chapter 10: Animals
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment