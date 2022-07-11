Ramsey City Council 11-07-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Introduce Ordinance 22-27 Amending Chapter 2 of Ramsey City Code to Modify Abatement and Appeal Procedures
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Introduce Ordinance #22-28: 2023 Schedule of Rates, Fees and Charges
- 7.2. Consider a Sketch Plan and Preliminary Plat for Cedar Acres (Project #22-136); Case of Tom Dehn
- 7.3. Adopt Ordinance #22-25 Pertaining to Mobile Food Units
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment