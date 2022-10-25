Ramsey City Council 10-25-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
Proclamation Declaring November 26, 2022, as Small Business Saturday in the City of Ramsey
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Review Proposed Water Treatment Plant Project Costs and Bid Schedule
7.2 Adopt Ordinance #22-25 Pertaining to Mobile Food Trucks
7.3 Adopt Ordinance #22-17 Amending City Charter Prohibiting Membership on the Charter Commission of City Council Members
7.4 Adopt Ordinance #22-26 Amending the City Charter Prohibiting Membership on City Boards and Commission of Non-City or Ramsey Residents
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment