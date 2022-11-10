Ramsey City Council 10-11-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Res. #22-237 Adopting a Street Reconstruction and Overlay Plan and Issuance of General Obligation Street Reconstruction Bonds and Res. #22-238 Providing Sale of $12,075,000 General Obligation Street Reconstruction Bonds, Series 2022A
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Thanking City of Ramsey Legislative Representatives
- 7.2. Consider a conditional use permit for iDigital for a digital billboard at the northwest corner of Riverdale Drive and Traprock St. NW.
- 7.3. Introduce Ordinance #22-25 Pertaining to Mobile Food Units
- 7.4. Introduce Ordinance #22-17 Amending the City Charter Prohibiting Membership on the Charter Commission of City Council Members
- 7.5. Introduce Ordinance #22-26 Amending the City Charter Prohibiting Membership on City Boards and Commissions of Non-City of Ramsey Residents
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment