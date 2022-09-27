Ramsey City Council 09-27-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Proclamation Declaring October 2022 as Domestic Violence Awareness Month
- 2.2. Happy Days Recap Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. Adopt Resolution #22-224 Adopting Assessments for Past-Due Charges on Municipal Utility Bills and Current Services Rendered
- 7.Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution 22-225 Adopting Proposed 2023 Payable Tax Levies (General, Pavement Management, EDA and Debt Service) & Schedule Public Hearing for December 13, 2022; Adopt Resolution #22-226 Adopting Proposed 2023 General Fund Budget and Resolution #22-227 Adopting Proposed 2023 EDA Budget.
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment