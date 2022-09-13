Ramsey City Council 09-13-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Presentation Proclaiming September 17 - 23, 2021 as Constitution Week
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Police Body Worn Cameras - public comment on policy.
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Easement Vacation for Blue Line Collision at 6710 Highway 10 NW
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Consider an Interim Use Permit (IUP) for 14700 Armstrong Blvd. NW
- 7.2. Consider an Interim Use Permit (IUP) for 14700 Armstrong Blvd. NW. (Moved to Work Session)
- 7.3. Consider Resolution #22-212 Denying an Easement Encroachment Agreement for 7160 148th Ln NW (Project 22-137); Case of Demetrious and Christine Jones
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #22-209 Approving the Development Agreement for PACT Charter School
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment