Ramsey City Council 09-12-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Presentation Proclaiming September 17 - 23, 2023 as Constitution Week
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING - Introduce Ordinance #23-08 to Amend Chapter 4 of the Charter - Nominations and Elections
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Ordinance #23-16 Amendment to Chapter 16, Article XIV Rental Residential Dwelling Units
- Adopt Resolution #23-204 for Counting Write-In Votes for Local Elective Office (Item Pulled from Consent Agenda)
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment