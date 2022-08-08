Ramsey City Council 08-08-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Consider a Home Occupation Permit and Conditional Use Permit for Your Computer Hero at 5435 180th Ln NW (Project 22-127)
- 7.2. Green Valley Greenhouse/Davis Farms 2nd Addition Plat, CUP Amendment, Comprehensive Plan Amendment, and Rezoning
- 7.3. Consider Waiver of St. Katharine Drexel Land Use Review Fees (Project #21-103)
- 7.4. Introduce Ordinance #22-23 Amending Section 117-57 - Nonconforming Structures and Land Use
- 7.5. Adopt Resolution #22-176 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #20-05, Riverdale Drive Extension, Llama Street to Bowers Drive
- 7.6. Adopt Resolution #22-175 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Autumn Heights Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #22-02
- 7.7. Consider Site Plan for Water Treatment Plant (Project No. 22-104); Case of City of Ramsey
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment