- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
Item pulled from consent agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1 Consider Request for a Variance to Construct a Deck at 5364 142nd Circle NW (Project No. 23-108); Case of Paul and Heather Anderson
6.2 Consider a Conditional Use Permit for iDigital for an Off Premise Digital Billboard at 9500 Hwy. 10 NW
6.3 Consider Bunker Lake Industrial Park 4th Addition Final Plat and Site Plan for BLIP Building 5 (Project No. 23-106): Case of PSD LLC
6.4 Aldi - Site Plan Review and Final Plat at 7992-7994 Sunwood Drive NW
6.5 Easement vacation in COR TWO
- 7. Council Business
7.1 CorTrust Bank - Rezoning, Plat, and Site Plan Review at the northeast corner of Sunwood Drive and Zeolite Street NW
7.2 Adopt Resolution #23-158 Approving Use Restriction Agreement on Part of Outlot A, Ramsey Properties Addition
7.3 Adopt Resolution #23-154 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Street Maintenance Project #23-21, 2023 Deep Pothole Patching Contracted Services
7.4 Adopt Resolution #23-155 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Street Maintenance Project #23-22, 2023 Spray Patching Contracted Services
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment
Ramsey City Council 07-11-2023
Loading the player...