Ramsey City Council 06-28-2022

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
1. Annual Police Department Update and Review of 2021 Activity
2. Annual Fire Department Update and Review of 2021 Activity
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
1. Adopt Ordinance #22-18 to Rezone 15861 Jarvis St NW from R-1 (Rural Developing) to E-3 Employment (Project No. 22-120); Case of Big C Development LLC
2. Adopt Resolution #22-148 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for Riverdale Drive Extension, Llama Street to Bowers Drive, Improvement Project #20-05
3. Adopt Ordinance #22-19 Amending Sign Code to Allow Off-Premise Digital Billboard Signs
4. Authorization to Approve a Restructure in Administrative Services
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment