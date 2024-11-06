Ramsey City Council 06-11-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Oath of Office - Patrol Officer
- 2.2. Annual Fire Department Update and Review of 2023 Activity
- 2.3. Annual Police Department Report to City Council and Review of 2023
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #24-156 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for 2024 Neighborhood Pavement Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #24-07
- Item Pulled from Consent Agenda: Adopt Resolution #23-144 Declaring Participation in State Performance Measurement Program
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment