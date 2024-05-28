Ramsey City Council 05-28-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Annual Public Works Department Update
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. Public Hearing - Adopt Resolution #24-128 Vacating Easements in Harmony Farms.
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Ordinance #24-08: Rezone Property in the Donna Farms plat from B-2 to B
- 7.2. Adopt Ordinance #24-02: Rezone a Portion of the Ramsey Landfill from I-1 to CL Northwest of Sunwood Drive and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW (Connexus Energy).
- 7.3. Adopt Ordinance #24-07: Rezoning property at the southeast corner of Sunwood Drive and Ramsey Parkway from COR-4b to COR-4c (Norhart Ramsey)
- 7.4. Adopt Resolutions #24-095 and #24-096 and Introduce Ordinance #24-06 for Haviland Fields (Presbyterian Homes) - Comprehensive Plan Amendment, Rezoning, Preliminary Plat, and Site Plan Review for a Multi-Family Residential Development at 14501 Nowthen Blvd. NW.
- 7.5. Adopt Resolution #24-139 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for 2024 NE Ramsey Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #24-03
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
8.1. Legislative Update
- 9. Adjournment