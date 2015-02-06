Ramsey City Council 05-24-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Review 2021-2022 Winter Maintenance
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Approve Off-Sale Liquor for Cherokee Liquors Inc dba G-Will Liquors
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Administrative Services Director Performance Evaluation
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #22-114 Denying an Easement Encroachment Agreement for 16306 Lithium St NW (Project 22-122); Case of Igor Zhelavskyi
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #22-115 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Sunwood Drive and Waco Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #22-01
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #22-120 Approving Joint Powers Agreement with Anoka County for Roundabout Improvements at Alpine Drive and Armstrong Boulevard/County State Aid Highway 83
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment