Ramsey City Council 05-23-2023

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Introduce Ordinance #23-13 Amending Ordinance #22-28: 2023 Schedule of Rates, Fees and Charges
- 7.2. Introduce Ordinance #23-11, Granting Centerpoint Energy a Nonexclusive Franchise and Public ROW Access
- 7.3. Introduce Ordinance #23-10 Amendment to Ch. 105, Building and Building Regulations
- 7.4. Adopt Ordinance #23-09 Interim Ordinance Regulating the Sale of THC
- 7.5. Adopt Resolution #23-104 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #23-05, Barthel’s Rum River Acres 2nd Street Reconstructions
- 7.6. Adopt Resolution #23-114 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for Improvement Project #23-04, 167th Avenue Reconstruction, CSAH 5 to Highway 47
- 7.7. Adopt Resolution #23-115 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #23-14, 2023 Critical Mill and Overlay Improvements
- 7.8. Adopt Ordinance #23-06 Amending Chapter 2, Article V Boards, Commissions and Authorities of the City Code
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment