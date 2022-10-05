Ramsey City Council 05-10-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Presentation and Recognition to Dedicated Networks Inc. as an Outstanding Business within the City of Ramsey
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Approve Off-Sale Liquor for Liquor Lady Inc dba Fairway Liquor
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request to Vacate a Portion of Drainage and Utility Easement on the Property Located at 7912 Sunwood Drive NW (Project No. 22-101); Case of Northstar Marketplace LLC
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Consider Request for an Amended Conditional Use Permit to Expand an Existing Natural Gas Substation at 7607 173rd Ave NW (Project No. 22-119); Case of CenterPoint Energy
- 7.2. Consider Request for a Home Occupation Permit at 6131 Green Valley Rd NW (Project No. 22-118); Case of J. Hill Container Company
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #22-103 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for 2022 Neighborhood Pavement Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #22-04
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #22-104 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Wood Pond Hills 2nd – 5th Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #22-06
- 7.5. Adopt Resolution #22-105 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for 2022 Crack Seal Improvements, Improvement Project #22-08
- 7.6. Adopt Resolution #22-106 Approving Plans and Specifications and Award of Contract for 2022 Pavement Rejuvenation Improvements, Improvement Project #22-09
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment