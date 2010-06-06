Ramsey City Council 04-25-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Ordinance #23-05 to Amend Chapter 4 of the Charter - Nominations and Elections
- 7.2. Adopt Ordinance #23-07 to Amend Chapter 4 of the Charter - Nominations and Elections
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #23-081 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for 161st Avenue Reconstruction, Improvement Project #23-01
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #23-084 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for 2023 Neighborhood Pavement Overlay Improvements, Improvement Project #23-07
- 7.5. Adopt Resolution #23-089 Approving Plans and Authorizing Bids for Improvement Project #23-14, 2023 Temporary Pavement Repairs
- 7.6. Adopt Resolution #23-078 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #23-12, HY-10 Ramsey Improvements
- 7.7. Adopt Resolution #23-xx Accepting Quotes and Awarding Contract for Critical Pothole Patching
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment