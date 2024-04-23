Ramsey City Council 04-23-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Proclamation Declaring April 30 as National Therapy Animal Day
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. The Waterfront - Consider Schematic Design Process for Determining the Community Building Cost
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #24-121 Establishing a $370,140 Budget and Approving the Playground Installation for The Hollow
- 7.3. Introduce Ordinance #24-09 Amending Chapter 2 Regarding the Protection of Data on Residents
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
8.1. Legislative Update
- 9. Adjournment