Ramsey City Council 04-09-2024

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. QCTV Update
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #24-081 Approving Purchase Agreement and Right of Re-Entry Agreement for 6591 141st Avenue NW; Blanery LLC (portions of the meeting may be closed to the public)
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #24-089 Approving a Site Plan and Conditional Use Permit for an Automotive Repair Shop at 5195 142nd Avenue (Project No. 24-102); case of Complete Auto Service
- 7.3. Adopt Ordinance #24-05, An Ordinance Amending Ordinance #23-09, An Interim Ordinance Prohibiting the Establishment of New Uses or the Operation of an Adult-Use Cannabis Business Related to the Sales, Testing, Manufacturing and Distribution of Real THC Products
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
8.1. Legislative Update
- 9. Adjournment