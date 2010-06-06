Ramsey City Council 03-28-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. State of the City 2023: Mayor's Address
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #23-061 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #21-09, Centralized Water Treatment Plant
- 7.2. Adopt Ordinance #23-04 Amending the City Charter Prohibiting Membership on City Boards and Commissions of Non-City of Ramsey Residents
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment