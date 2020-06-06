Ramsey City Council 03-26-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. Introduce Ordinance #24-05, An Ordinance Amending Ordinance #23-09, An interim Ordinance Prohibiting the Establishment of New Uses or the Operation of an Adult-Use Cannabis Business Related to the Sales, Testing, Manufacturing, and Distribution of Real THC Products
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #24-076 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for MSA Alpine Drive Reconstruction, Improvement Project #24-11
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #24-086 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Improvement Project #23-19, COR Infrastructure Improvements
- 7.3. Adopt Ordinance #24-03 Amending City Code Chapters 10, 30, and 54 Pertaining to Nuisances.
- 7.4. Adopt Ordinance #24-04 Renaming Town Center Drive NW and East Town Center Drive NW to Center Street NW.
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment