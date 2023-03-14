Ramsey City Council 03-14-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #23-042 Approving the Preliminary Plat for Parkside Townhomes (Project No. 22-143); Case of COR at Ramsey LLC
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #23-054 Approving Plans and Specifications and Authorizing Advertisements for Bids for Improvement Project #23-12, HY-10 Ramsey Improvements
- 7.3. Adopt Ordinance #23-04 Amending the City Charter Prohibiting Membership on City Boards and Commissions of Non-City of Ramsey Residents
- 7.4. Adopt Ordinance #23-03 Amendment to Chapter 2 Article V. - Boards, Commissions and Authorities Division 2. - Economic Development Authority Section 2-189
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment