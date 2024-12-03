Ramsey City Council 03-12-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Receive Donation from the Ramsey Community Foundation
- 2.2. Presentation of 2023 Photo Contest Winners
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING - Adopt Resolution #24-062 Vacating Various Easements in Ramsey Town Center.
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #24-060 Approving the Preliminary Plat of Harmony Farms for 57 Single-Family Lots Northeast of 167th Avenue NW and Nowthen Boulevard NW (US Home LLC/Lennar).
- 7.2. Introduce Ordinance #24-03 Amending City Code Chapters 10, 30, and 54 Pertaining to Nuisances.
- 7.3. Introduce Ordinance #24-04 Renaming Town Center Drive NW and East Town Center Drive NW to Center Street NW.
- 7.4. Adopt Resolution #24-069 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for 2024 Crack Seal Improvements, Improvement Project #24-08
- 7.5. Adopt Resolution #24-070 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Juniper Woods 1st – 3rd Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #24-12
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment