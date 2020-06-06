Ramsey City Council 02-26-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #24-061 Approving Purchase Agreement and Right of Re-Entry Agreement for Lot 2, Block 1, COR FOUR; Garage RE LLC (Take 5) (Portions may be closed to the public)
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #24-063 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Barthel’s Rum River Acres and White Pines Estates Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #24-01
- 7.3. Adopt Resolution #24-064 Accepting Bids and Awarding Contract for Halls Dover Acres Street Reconstructions, Improvement Project #24-02
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment