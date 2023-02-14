Ramsey City Council 02-14-2023

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. Presentation of 2022 Photo Contest Winners
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Consider Request for Vacation of Drainage and Utility Easement in Lynwood (Project No. 22-141); Case of U.S. Home LLC dba Lennar
- 6.2. PUBLIC HEARING - Easement Vacations in HY-10 RAMSEY
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #23-044 Approving Purchase Agreement for a Portion of Lot 1, Lot 2 and Lot 3, Block 1, COR TWO; Case of ALDI (Portions may be closed to the public)
- 7.2. ARAA Dome Site Plan and Plat - 14600 Ferret St. NW
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment