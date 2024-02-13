Ramsey City Council 02-13-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
2.1. State of the City 2024: Mayor's Address
- 2.2. Oath of Office - Patrol Officer
- 2.3. Ramsey Gateway Project
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Introduce Ordinance #24-02: Rezone a Portion of the Ramsey Landfill from I-1 to CL Northwest of Sunwood Drive and Sunfish Lake Blvd. NW (Connexus Energy).
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #24-041, Approving a Preliminary Plat and Site Plan for Waterfront Village - Centra Homes
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment