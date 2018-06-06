Ramsey City Council 01-23-2024

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING - Adopt Resolution #24-010 Vacating Various Street Rights-of-Way in the COR
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Adopt Resolution #24-035 Approving Purchase Agreement and Right of Re-Entry Agreement and Sale of Lot 1, Block 1, Rivers Bend Plaza 2nd Addition; MW Properties LLC
- 7.2. Adopt Resolution #24-045 Approving the 2024 Playground Replacement Plan - Alpine and River's Bend Parks
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment