Ramsey City Council 01-11-2022

- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Presentation
- 3. Citizen Input
- 4. Approve Agenda
- 5. Consent Agenda
- 6. Public Hearing
6.1. PUBLIC HEARING: Adopt Resolution #22-010 and Resolution #22-009 Approving Preliminary Plat and Comprehensive Plan for Trott Brook Crossing and Planning Area; Case of Sotarra
- 2. PUBLIC HEARING: Introduce Ordinance #22-02 to Vacate Portions of Drainage and Utility Easement and Adopt Resolution #22-004 Accepting New Drainage and Utility Easements at 6815 McKinley Street NW (Project No. 21-136); Case of Cullinan Rigging
- 3. PUBLIC HEARING: Introduce Ordinance #22-01 to Vacate a Portion of Dolomite Street Right-of-Way and a Portion of Drainage and Utility Easement at 6650 Highway 10 and Adopt Resolution #22-003 Approving the Final Plat of Riverside West Rearrangement (Project No. 22-100); Case of City of Ramsey
- 7. Council Business
7.1. Introduce Ordinance #22-03 Amending Chapter 10 of City Code: Animals
- 7.2. Introduce Ordinance #22-04 Amending Section 117-349 of City Code to Allow Accessory Dwelling Units (ADU's)
- 7.3. Introduce Ordinance #22-05 Amending Sections 117-111, 117-349, and 117-355 of City Code Creating Additional Requirements for Driveways/Parking Pads
- 7.4. Introduce Ordinance #22-07 Amending City Code Chapter 30, Section 3 exempting the Mississippi River Corridor Critical Area (MRCCA) overlay district from height restrictions to ground cover vegetation.
- 7.5. Introduce Ordinance #21-20 Amending City Code Chapter 117, Sections 1 and 351 Regarding Home Occupations
- 7.6. Adopt Resolution #22-001 Approving the 2022 Council Organization
- 8. Mayor/Council/Staff Input
- 9. Adjournment