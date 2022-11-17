QCCCC 11-17-2022

Loading the player...
- 1. Call to Order
- 2. Roll Call
- 3. Approval of Agenda
- 4. Administrative Reports
4.1. Secretary
4.1.1. Approval of the September 15, 2022, commission meeting minutes.
- 4.2. Treasurer
4.2.1. July, August, September Financial Reports
- 4.3. Executive Director
- 5. General Business
5.1. Capital Request – Closed Captioning
- 5.2. Capital request – Camera/Tripod Equipment
- 5.3. Capital Request – City Hall Upgrades - Adjustment
- 5.4. 2022 Budget Adjustment
- 5.5. Technology Projects 2022 Outlook
- 5.6. Other
- 6. Adjourn